Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,468 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $10,826,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

