Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

