Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.2 %

EVTC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.