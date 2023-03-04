Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 187.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $5,133,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RFP shares. Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

RFP stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

