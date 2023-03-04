Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394,423 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Prudential by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Prudential by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Prudential by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.12) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,539.17.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

