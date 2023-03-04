Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,957 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,622,000 after buying an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,811,000 after buying an additional 634,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

