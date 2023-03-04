Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 23,881.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

