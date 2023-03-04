Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS stock opened at $263.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

