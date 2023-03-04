Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FOX by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.92 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

