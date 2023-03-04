The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,411 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Toro Stock Performance

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $579,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

