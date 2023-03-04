Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after purchasing an additional 648,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BOX by 101.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 613,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BOX by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 32.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX Trading Down 2.4 %

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $382,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at $38,679,649.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,482 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

