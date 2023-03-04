Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $430.11 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

