Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,071 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ennis by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Ennis by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EBF opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $571.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

