Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1,081.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

