Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,621 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE SM opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.