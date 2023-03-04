Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial by 42.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 275,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Financial Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $524.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $46,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,080 shares of company stock valued at $96,730. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

