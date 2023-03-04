Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $103.98.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

