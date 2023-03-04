Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comerica by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

