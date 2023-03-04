Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 10,416 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,790,542.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Exact Sciences Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
