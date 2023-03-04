Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 10,416 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,790,542.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.