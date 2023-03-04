Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average is $166.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $249.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

