Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 635.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after buying an additional 274,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,915,000 after buying an additional 94,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after buying an additional 225,068 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regency Centers Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

