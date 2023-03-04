Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,120 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Assurant by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Assurant by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Assurant by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Assurant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assurant Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

