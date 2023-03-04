Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.35. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Articles

