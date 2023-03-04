Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,837 Shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Renalytix worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 33.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 453,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 97.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Renalytix Plc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 184.06% and a negative net margin of 1,694.50%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renalytix Plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

