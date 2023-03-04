Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $318.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total value of $1,414,246.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total value of $1,414,246.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,768 shares of company stock worth $40,125,975. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

