Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,043. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Shares of DECK opened at $428.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.32. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.