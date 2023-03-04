Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $256,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,629,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after acquiring an additional 148,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

