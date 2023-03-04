Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 322.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 310,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 236,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 157.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 71,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $126.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

