Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $15,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

STNG opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

