2,696 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after acquiring an additional 192,778 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,456 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

