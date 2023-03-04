Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $189.81 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.