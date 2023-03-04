Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 320 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $692.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $833.78. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,576.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.