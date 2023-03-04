Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 237,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 779.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Insider Activity

Wabash National Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,625. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

