Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $932,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in CBRE Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CBRE Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.