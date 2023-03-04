Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after buying an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $217,415,000 after buying an additional 477,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

