The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Lowered by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,257,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 361,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,865. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIG opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

