Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 63.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 289,725 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 2.85. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.