7,658 Shares in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.09% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 57.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 4,672.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $55.37 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

