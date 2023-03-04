Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.07% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $794.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

