Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.17. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 216,040 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -257.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,463,602 shares in the company, valued at $172,412,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,463,602 shares in the company, valued at $172,412,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,452 shares of company stock worth $10,067,690. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 590,236 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

