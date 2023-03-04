Shrisha Radhakrishna Sells 23,329 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 416.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 222,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 179,126 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About LegalZoom.com

LZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.