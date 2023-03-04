Shrisha Radhakrishna Sells 23,329 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.19.
Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 416.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 222,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 179,126 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
