Daniel G. Wilson Sells 1,726 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

