Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $35.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,682,841 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.