Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Maxim Group

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CUTR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.20.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cutera by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cutera by 3.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.