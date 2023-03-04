Lake Street Capital Trims Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price to $41.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $47.27.
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
