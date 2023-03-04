Insider Selling: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Sells $193,221.53 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Clearwater Paper Stock Performance
NYSE:CLW opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $652.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.83. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.