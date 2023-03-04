Insider Selling: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Sells $193,221.53 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:CLW opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $652.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.83. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

