Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells $197,646.90 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $30.87 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

About Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.