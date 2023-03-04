Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.45.
Cronos Group Stock Performance
Cronos Group stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
