Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.45.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 94,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,373.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $844,292 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.