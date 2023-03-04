Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,076.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.61 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,315,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,025,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

