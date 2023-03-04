Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 12.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 28.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Woodward Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

